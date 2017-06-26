2016 Central Bank maintenance spending for administrative apparatus amounts 6,68 billion drams

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. The 2016 planned 7,6 billion drams of administrative spending of the Central Bank of Armenia was executed by 97%, Central Bank president Arthur Javadyan said during the state budget execution report discussion in the joint session of the parliament’s committees.

“The main part of the Central Bank’s administrative expenditures comprised maintenance expenses of the administrative apparatus, which includes staff salary, expenses relating to social security of staff, representational acquisitions, as well as operations of service vehicles. In 2016, the maintenance expenditures of the apparatus amounted to 6,68 billion drams”, he said.