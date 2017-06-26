Armenia’s membership to EEU is positive – Vice PM says

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Vache Gabrielyan, Vice-PM and minister of international economic intergration and reforms finds Armenia’s membership to the Eurasian Economic Union to be beneficial for the country.

During a press briefing in the Parliament Mr. Gabirelyan stressed that the government has carried out comparable analysis on one hand between EEU member Armenia, and on the other hand Georgia and Moldova – which are in the Euro association process – to evaluate probable effects.

“We evaluated the countries which passed EU Association – Georgia and Moldova. I think overall the EEU membership is positive for us. In terms of the financial flows we receive more than we give”, he said.

In his words, prior to joining the EEU, Armenia was trading with Russia, whereas after joining the Union several advantages were granted. “Now we are within the same union, which resulted in facilitated customs procedures, customs duties have decreased. The World Bank says in terms of the Doing Business index we had commercial conditions improvement, which relates to the improvement of the very customs conditions”, he said.