Israeli delegation led by Minister of Regional Cooperation to arrive in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Former MP of Israel’s Parliament Alexander Tsinker, founder of Israel-Armenia parliamentary friendship group, is in Armenia in order to discuss the preparation works of new Armenian-Israeli public forum, reports Armenpress.

Last year a platform was formed with participation of former chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs of Armenia Artak-Zakaryan and Knesset Vice Speaker Tali Ploskov which must have served for implementation of joint programs, business investments, technological development opportunities, as well as cultural dialogue in both countries through the engagement of concerned persons.

Co-founder of the forum from the Armenian side, Armenian military diplomat, founder of the National Defense Research University (NDRU) Hayk Kotanjyan said two years before the discussions on holding the forum were being held which eventually resulted in its implementation.

“In accordance with the agreement of heads of inter-parliamentary friendship groups we made a decision to create a non-political platform which will accompany the activity of these groups and will prepare basis for the cooperation of specialists and professional organizations of the two states. It was necessary to legitimize this platform, and heads of the groups approved the creation of the forum with a protocol at the joint session”, Hayk Kotanjyan said.

Co-founder of the forum Alexander Tsinker said the first Armenian-Israeli friendship group has been formed by him in 1999, and holding such public forum pursued another goal that regardless of parliamentary elections, the changing staff of lawmakers, the forum will continue its activity instead of starting it every time from zero. “The vivid example of this is that head of the friendship group Artak Zakaryan has been transferred to a new post, as Deputy Defense Minister, and now Gagik Minasyan will replace him”, he said.

A group of journalists from Israel also arrived in Armenia who toured Armenia’s beautiful sites.

“As on May 19 Yerevan-Tel Aviv flight launched, and unfortunately this was not circulated at the information platform, thus we decided to deal with this issue. I met also with President of the State Tourism Committee Zarmine Zeytuntsyan who wanted to again meet with us to discuss tourism-related issues. It is possible one of the Israeli companies may deal with tourism PR in Armenia”, he said.

Alexander Tsinker informed that the first session of the forum will be probably held on September 10-13, and for that purpose Knesset Vice Speaker Tali Ploskov and group of MPs, as well as businessmen will arrive in Armenia.

The delegation of Israel’s Minister of Regional Cooperation will arrive in Armenia in July.