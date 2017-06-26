PACE political group declares no confidence for Agramunt

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. European People's Party – one of the 5 main political groups at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe voted in favor of declaring no confidence for incumbent president of PACE Pedro Agramunt with a majority of votes, a source within the assembly told RIA Novosti.

“The majority voted in favor of declaring no confidence for Pedro Agramunt”, the source said, refusing to give specific numbers.

Earlier during the PACE Bureau session, no special statement was made regarding the situation around Agramunt.

The bureau had earlier decided that Agramunt cannot act on behalf of PACE and charged the procedure committee to design a draft whereby the possibility of amending the rules of procedures of PACE is considered, for impeachment of the president, since the latter can step down only through resignation.