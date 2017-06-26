Armenia’s Arpine Hovhannisyan elected PACE Vice-President

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Vice-Speaker of Armenia's Parliament Arpine Hovhannisyan has been elected Vice-President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the PACE press service told Armenpress.

Two new Vice-Presidents have been elected at the opening of PACE Summer 2017 session on June 26.

The next Vice-President is Valeriu Ghiletchi (Republic of Moldova, EPP/CD).

Twenty Vice-Presidents are elected annually at the beginning of an ordinary session and remain in office until the opening of the next session (but a Vice-President whose delegation is renewed in the course of a session does not remain in office).