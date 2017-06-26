Armenian Armed Forces draw respective conclusion from Azerbaijan’s military exercises

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Recently Azerbaijan has carried out a military exercise the entire course of which has been followed by the Armenian side, Lieutenant General Movses Hakobyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, told reporters at a briefing on June 26, reports Armenpress.

“We have completely followed what operations were carried and have drawn respective conclusions”, he said.

Asked how he will comment on the Russian recent supply of another batch of arms to Azerbaijan, Hakobyan said he is not dealing with this issue, the political power is engaged in this issue and it will give its response.

Commenting on the media reports on his possible resignation, Lieutenant General Hakobyan said he is unaware of those reports.