Eight servicemen in fair medical state after June 24 car crash, says defense min. spokesman


YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. The 8 servicemen who were involved in a car crash on the Vardenis-Shorzha road on June 24 are in fair medical states, defense ministry spokesman Mr. Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

“All 8 servicemen are recovering, some of them might be discharged [from hospital] soon”, he said.

On June 24, a military truck carrying 20 servicemen crashed en route Vardenis-Shorzha in Armenia. 14 servicemen were hospitalized in Vardenis’ military clinic.

Later defense ministry spokesman A. Hovhannisyan said 8 servicemen will be transported to Yerevan for further treatment. According to Hovhannisyan, one of the servicemen suffered fractures, while two others were in moderately serious conditions.

 



