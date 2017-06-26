Armenia discusses exporting phytosanitary products via Upper Lars in simplified procedure

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. While on a working visit to Georgia, adviser to the head of State Service for Food Safety Yeghishe Margaryan met with head of the Georgian National Food Agency Zurab Chekurashvili, press service of the State Service for Food Safety told Armenpress.

The discussion focused on the issue of organizing the transportation of phytosanitary products via Upper Lars checkpoint aimed at ensuring control in line with the increase of export volumes of perishable agricultural products and their quick and uninterrupted transportation. The officials also discussed the issue of simplifying the export procedures, and in this context, importance was attached to the work of ‘One stop, one window’ system.

Yeghishe Margaryan got acquainted with the Georgian experience of the operation of this system, as well as the works and opportunities of the Service Center of the National Food Agency.