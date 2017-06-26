Cutting state’s share in GDP is incorrect, says Armenia’s finance minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s finance minister Mr. Vardan Aramyan finds the reduction of the state’s shares in the GDP to be incorrect.

The minister commented on the matter during a joint session of the parliament’s committees on the 2016 state budget’s execution, in response to Republican lawmaker Rafik Grigoryan’s question.

“Here, the state solves a very important issue through the fiscal policy – redistribution. If we don’t do this redistribution function, we will weaken the bases of the economic growth. If we don’t ensure redistribution, it may lead to the money getting accumulated in the hands of the 10% of the society, which will weaken the economy. For instance, in many African countries the GDP per capita is a few times higher than here, however there the centralization is so much higher that the potentials for economic growth are very weak. And the reason behind this is that the finances are accumulated in the hands of one”, the minister said.

He added that due to this fact, it is important for the state to maintain the fiscal policy’s weight in the economy. “

“Today we have 25-26% weight in the economy, which strengthens redistribution opportunities. The correct fiscal policy would be for expenditures to be cut during shocks. Spending must be cut in strictly necessary circumstances, but when there is the opportunity it would be better to maintain it”, Aramyan said.