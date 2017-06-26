Temperature to reach +38 in Yerevan, Armenia
YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. From June 27 through June 29, Armenia will be influenced by hot air waves which will result in increasing temperature.
Gagik Surenyan, head of the meteorological center of the Hydromet Service said on his Facebook account “Temperature will reach +38 in Yerevan and the Ararat Plain, the daily average temperature will be higher by 5-6 degrees”.
