Armenia’s Government moves on gradually stabilizing state debt

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Government moves on the path of gradually stabilizing the country’s economy and state debt in 2017, Finance Minister Vardan Aramyan said during the discussion of the 2016 state budget performance report at the joint session of parliamentary standing committees on June 26, reports Armenpress.

“We move on stabilizing the debt since the gradually increasing debt will have an outflow effect, we will pay the interest rates, and after that will have to strangle the remaining expenses. In order to avoid this, we declared 2017 as a stabilization year”, the Minister said in response to a question of RPA faction secretary Gagik Melikyan.

Minister Aramyan added that after 2017 the Government will focus on development policy. “In this sense it will be correct to maintain certain rules in terms of fiscal policy. We need to have high capital expenditures. We believe that the right fiscal policy for future years is that we must strengthen our economic basis, and this must be done through capital expenditures”, the Minister concluded.