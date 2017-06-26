Armenia’s revenue committee chief takes part in Customs Union session in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of Vardan Harutyunyan, chairman of Armenia’s state revenue committee, participated in the 23rd session of the united board of Customs Union member states’ customs agencies June 21-22 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

25 decisions were passed at the session. The decisions relate to the classification and peculiarities of declaration of certain products in line with the EEU’s foreign economic activity’s product list and the applicability of eliminating customs duties for imports of several products into the EEU area, the state revenue committee told ARMENPRESS.

Several other decisions including exports, imports and relevant procedures were passed.

Vardan Harutyunyan and his first deputy Samvel Avetikyan were awarded with the jubilee medals of the Kazakh customs service’s 25th anniversary.