Artsakh President attends event dedicated to 15th anniversary of ‘Base Metals’ CJSC

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. On June 25 Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan attended the festive event dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the ‘Base Metals’ company, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

In his welcoming speech President Sahakyan noted that the company's traversed path was fertile in accomplishments and entailed a source of pride.

"I would like to express gratitude to the company's entire staff for their hard work. I am confident that you will continue your work with the same zeal, especially when there are many works to do and long-term programs in the field”, he said.

The Artsakh President added that the state had great expectations from the exploitation of the ‘Kashen’ mining complex, and the ‘Base Metals’ company would maintain its status as one of the economic locomotives of the Republic.