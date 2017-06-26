‘We should pay great attention on what results the expenses gave’, says PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. The Government continues to make consistent efforts for installation of program budgeting, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said during the discussion of the 2016 state budget performance report at the joint session of parliamentary standing committees on June 26, reports Armenpress.

“These works continue. It means that we need to pay great attention on what results the expenses gave rather than on how much funds were spent. We should continue the discussions with this spirit”, the PM said.

He added that the discussions of development of actions aimed at economic development are launched and continue, expressing hope they will be held in constructive atmosphere.