Martin Schulz urges Turkey’s Erdogan to release detained reporters
YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. During the party conference in Dortmund Germany’s Social Democratic chancellor candidate Martin Schulz called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to release the detained reporters, Deutsche Welle reports.
“Release the detained journalists, if possible immediately”, he said, adding that detention of thousands of opposition members and reporters in Turkey is a real scandal.
Schulz urged Erdogan to return to democracy. “The freedom Erdogan refuses to give people in his country demands here”, he said.
