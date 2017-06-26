Kazakhstan interested to work with Armenia’s National Archive to carry out joint projects

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Aliya Mustafina – head of archiving and documentation department at Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture and Sports, is impressed with the works carried out in Armenia aimed at collecting and maintaining archival materials.

She arrived in Armenia to take part in the 18th Forum of the Eurasian Regional Branch of the International Council on Archives which was held on June 21.

“Such Forum is a unique platform which enables to get acquainted with the development trends of archival activity in participating countries. We always have friendly relations with Armenia’s National Archive, its director Amatuni Virabyan always warmly hosted us, that’s why we very easily establish cooperation. Unfortunately, at the moment we don’t have any joint project, and I believe this is the path we need to work on in future since we have common pages of history, and such programs, scientific-research works will allow to more thoroughly present the history of the countries: both the history of Armenia in Kazakhstan, and vice versa”, Aliya Mustafina told Armenpress, adding that it will be interesting for new generation to study each other’s history.

She informed that they plan to initiate long-term programs by putting an emphasis on the digitization process of documents where Kazakhstan has some experience.

“Nevertheless, this is quite a new format of work which requires research at various directions, time and effort so that to achieve results with the National Archive of Armenia. We have large Armenian community in Kazakhstan, we are well familiar with the Armenian culture starting from everyday life, cuisine up to Armenians’ being as masters especially in jewelry field. Our researchers are mainly interested in Armenian written sources”, she said.