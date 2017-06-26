Mulberry festival to be held in Armenia on July 1

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Goris community of Syunik province will gather the mulberry lovers.

The Mulberry festival will be held on July 1. Nune Manukyan – founding director of ‘Arenia festival’ foundation, told Armenpress this year certain changes were made in the program. She informed that this year the festival will be held in Karahunj, one of the settlements of Syunik province.

“This year the program has been transferred from Goris town to Karahunj. As you know, community consolidation has taken place, and now Karahunj is included in the Goris consolidated community. There are perfect favorable conditions for holding the festival. There are numerous mulberry trees in Karahunj, and everyone will have a chance to taste mulberry there”, Manukyan said.

An interesting celebration is expected for visitors. The festival guests will witness the distillation process of mulberry vodka and can also enjoy the drink. During the festival there will be a taste-sale of dishes, preserves, dried fruits specific to Syunik province.

The festival will be accompanied by cultural events, song and dance, theatrical performances and orchestras. Participants are also expected from Artsakh. Numerous surprises and interesting moments are expected during the festival.

The festival aims to boost tourism in the province. Nune Manukyan said although the festival is being held already for the 4th time, still time is needed for the local people to feel the results on them.

“Unfortunately, in the recent period we were holding the festival different days every year, and this really hindered its development. Such approach is not in the policy of the foundation. We have decided to hold the festival the first Saturday of July. This is fixed and will not change”, she said.

According to her, in this case tourism companies can include the festival in their tour packages. Nune Manukyan added that although the festival still faces recognition problem, there are already tourism companies which present proposals on participation in the Mulberry festival.