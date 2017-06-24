Defense Minister of Armenia highlights ruling out corruption cases during conscript

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. A meeting of the Republican Conscription Commission took place on June 24 at the administrative premise of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, during which the results of the winter conscript were summarized and the issues of proper organization of summer conscript of 2017 was discussed. Heads of interested bodies, governors, territorial military commissars as well as representatives of other agencies engaged in the conscript process were present at the meeting.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, Military Commissar of the Republic of Armenia, Major-General Henrik Muradyan was the keynote speaker. Referring to the winter conscript, the Military Commissar presented the positive trends and drawbacks.

Summarizing the meeting, Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan highlighted the ensuring an atmosphere of fairness and transparency and ruling out corruption risks. The Defense Minister once again stated that it’s necessary to be extremely consistent and to keep the summer conscript under strict supervision , particularly the works of medical commissions to rule out the conscript of young people with poor health, at the same time to detect any attempt of avoiding recruiting under false health problems or other illegal means.