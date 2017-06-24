Baku fails “Formula -1” and “Formula-2” races – crashes, complaints from drivers

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Baku fails “Formula -1” and “Formula-2” races. The drivers of the participants of the races conducted in Azerbaijan’s capital complain over the low-level of organization and particularly the city roads. “Armenpress” reports Azerbaijani media write about this, quoting the words of one of the participants – Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

“The quality of the roads does not match the quality of the tires. I think all the participants encounter this problem, since it’s difficult to drive at high speeds on such roads. The Road asphalt temperature reaches 50 degrees Celsius, while tires used in such races are unable to resist such high temperatures and uneven roads. This is just a nightmare”, Lewis Hamilton told the reporters.

This year's racing is characterized by a large number of accidents despite the fact that the race kicked off just 2 days ago.

After another crash a day before Mexican driver Sergio Pérez noted, “It would be desirable that the organizers should change the road curvature of the 8th turning, since it’s an unnecessary complication and a great risk”, the driver said.

On that same 8th turning a chain reaction crash had taken place with the participation of Indonesian, Russian, Japanese and Swedish drivers. Later, as a result of another crash, Italian and Venezuelan drivers left the race.