Alysia Montano participates in race being 5 months pregnant

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. American runner Alysia Montano runs in 800m race at USA Track and Field Championships while five months pregnant- something she did in 2014 as well.

“Armenpress” reports, citing The Daily Mail, Alysia Montano stole the headlines at the championship despite not winning the race. The 31-year-old athlete remarkably ran the two laps while five months pregnant with her second child, much to the delight of the crowd. She finished more than 19 seconds behind the winner, recording a time of 2 minutes, 21.40 seconds.