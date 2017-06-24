Alysia Montano participates in race being 5 months pregnant
YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. American runner Alysia Montano runs in 800m race at USA Track and Field Championships while five months pregnant- something she did in 2014 as well.
“Armenpress” reports, citing The Daily Mail, Alysia Montano stole the headlines at the championship despite not winning the race. The 31-year-old athlete remarkably ran the two laps while five months pregnant with her second child, much to the delight of the crowd. She finished more than 19 seconds behind the winner, recording a time of 2 minutes, 21.40 seconds.
- 16:11 Baku fails “Formula -1” and “Formula-2” races – crashes, complaints from drivers
- 16:07 Alysia Montano participates in race being 5 months pregnant
- 15:21 Economist considers Armenian Government’s program ambitious and realistic
- 14:42 Armenia MFA spokesperson responds to Azerbaijani president’s announcement with sarcasm
- 14:13 Belgian senator says dialogue pivotal for NK conflict settlement
- 13:51 IMF affirms 21.6 million USD loan to Armenia
- 13:14 Azerbaijan violated ceasefire regime 400 times and undertook subversive penetration attempt – The week on the contact line
- 12:57 EU should make more efforts for regional peace and security - lawmaker
- 12:02 None of the servicemen’s life who suffered from crash is in danger – details from Vardenis hospital
- 11:05 Doctors assess health condition of 7 servicemen who run into accident of severe, and seven of medium gravity
- 10:42 European Stocks - 23-06-17
- 10:41 US stocks - 23-06-17
- 10:40 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-06-17
- 10:39 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 23-06-17
- 10:38 Oil Prices Up - 23-06-17
- 06.23-21:47 Armenia develops touristic archive to present Armenia to the world
- 06.23-20:07 Ambassador of Belarus to Armenia sees no alternative to peaceful settlement of NK conflict
- 06.23-20:00 Armenian parliament speaker receives Syrian Embassy Chargé d'Affaires
- 06.23-18:17 President Sargsyan sends condolence letter on the occasion of Ruben Gevogyants’s demise
- 06.23-18:02 Armenia has received no investment proposal of 8 billion USD in energy sector – clarification
- 06.23-17:25 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-06-17
- 06.23-17:23 Asian Stocks - 23-06-17
- 06.23-16:38 Armenia’s military insurance fund makes two more compensations
- 06.23-16:34 PM Karapetyan hosts Director General of ADB’s Central and West Asia Department
- 06.23-16:17 Government grants new privilege for Amulsar gold mine project
- 06.23-16:14 UK to carry out capacity development program of Armenia’s Parliament
- 06.23-16:10 200 mln USD investment to be made for constructing greenhouse and cheese factory in Yerevan
- 06.23-16:06 2.28 billion drams to be invested in HPP project in Getap, Armenia
- 06.23-15:48 Wounded soldier Mher Petrosyan to continue treatment in Germany
- 06.23-15:27 Grammy Award winner Marcus Miller to perform at Yerevan Jazz Fest
- 06.23-15:26 Armenia’s PM, Lithuanian Ambassador discuss development of bilateral economic ties
- 06.23-15:20 Armenian citizens reportedly cross Russia’s remote border into Norway, foreign ministry awaits confirmation
- 06.23-15:18 37-40% of investments volume already implemented - Minister Suren Karayan
- 06.23-15:14 Armenia’s Economy Minister comments on US Ambassador’s statement
- 06.23-15:07 Minister Karayan sees serious cooperation prospects with Tajikistan
11:12, 06.20.2017
Viewed 3419 times Uruguay’s National Institution for Human Rights concerned over Azerbaijani ‘black list’
13:36, 06.17.2017
Viewed 1700 times Initiative to open Armenian Consulate in Iraq’s Erbil is an important step – Vahram Petrosyan
18:08, 06.19.2017
Viewed 1657 times Armenian Premier gets acquainted with new investment projects in textile production
13:40, 06.17.2017
Viewed 1485 times Azerbaijan reaches deadlock in all directions, says Russian political scientist
17:26, 06.17.2017
Viewed 1437 times Baku tries to create illusion of reaching advantage in frontline which is doomed to failure – Armenia’s MFA