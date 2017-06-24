Economist considers Armenian Government’s program ambitious and realistic

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. The program of the Government of Armenia is rather ambitious – it’s a program leading from stabilization to development, “Armenpress” reports PhD in Economics, professor at the State University of Economics Atom Margaryan told the reporters on June 24. As targets of the program he singled out the 5% rise of the GDP, minimal salary raise by 25% to 75 thousand AMD during the upcoming 5 years, up to 18% decline in poverty rate. According to him, one of the key aspects of the program is ensuring 40% rise in the export-GDP balance, which, according to the economist, is a very high indicator.

“At the moment I consider 5% economic growth realistic”, he said, adding that based on the 3.2% growth of the 5 months it can be assumed that 5% growth is realistic. He also mentioned that the foreign debt of Armenia has gone beyond stability and can create troubles for the economic growth. “Probably, this factor was also taken into account when developing this program”, he said. Atom Margaryan also noted that at the moment the balance of GDP-export does not reach 20%. Therefore, the Government has to make huge efforts and adopt a new industrial policy. According to the economist, in order to reach a 40% balance of GDP-export during 5 years it’s necessary to change the economic model.