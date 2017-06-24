Armenia MFA spokesperson responds to Azerbaijani president’s announcement with sarcasm

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia Tigran Balayan has responded to Azerbaijani president’s announcement with sarcasm. Ilham Aliyev had said that the Azerbaijani army is among top 50 most powerful armies of the world.

“Armenpress” reports the MFA spokesperson tweeted, “Tomorrow he can announce that Azerbaijan is among top 10 most democratic and free countries, or maybe I have missed that?”

During an opening ceremony of a factory producing ammunition for grenade launchers the Azerbaijani president announced that the Azerbaijani army is among top 50 most powerful armies of the world.