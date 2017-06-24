Belgian senator says dialogue pivotal for NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. Dialogue must become the most decisive means for Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, “Armenpress” reports Belgian senator, member of the Flemish Parliament Joris Poschet said in a press conference in Stepanakert.

“A friendship group with Artsakh will operate in the Flemish Parliament, which will be our first, but very important step. I intend to be actively involved in that issue”, Joris Poschet said, adding that Europe is a political entity with great potential, which can contribute to Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

The member of the Flemish Parliament mentioned that this is his first visit to Artsakh, and he is rather impressed. “I visited “Tumo” creative technological center in Stepanakert, where I familiarized myself with the works of the center’s attendees. I am very impressed, there is huge potential there. Thank to my visit I discovered Artsakh and got acquainted with the conflict situation on ground. Here I saw good discipline and what is most important, I feel safe iin Artsakh”, the Belgian senator said.

Joris Poschet has been received by the President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan. He was also hosted at the parliament of Artsakh, as well as had meetings with the Foreign Minister Karen Mirzoyan, Minister of Culture and Youth Affairs Narine Aghabalyan.