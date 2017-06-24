EU should make more efforts for regional peace and security - lawmaker

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia Armen Ashotyan has presented his assessments of the prospects of Armenia’s participation in EU’s Eastern Partnership project.

“Armenpress” reports Ashotyan posted a note on his Facebook page, mentioning that Armenia’s participation in the mentioned project of the EU has a strong value component in addition to the political and financial aspects.

“The EaP format should in no way be observed as a zone of confrontation of the interests of the EU and Russia, otherwise the participant states will suffer. The EaP initiative should be more targeted, based on the priorities of the specific country. The “more for more” approach should also have political consequences. The Comprehensive and enhanced partnership agreement will create new conditions for bilateral relations, as well as for raising the effectiveness of the reforms in Armenia. Today Armenia has recorded more visible achievements in some fields compared with the associated countries. The toolkit of parliamentary diplomacy has great potential for strengthening relations between Armenia and the EU, including in the format of the EaP. All these can appear under risk if the EU, as a global player, makes insufficient efforts for regional peace and stability”, Ashotyan wrote.