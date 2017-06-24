Doctors assess health condition of 7 servicemen who run into accident of severe, and seven of medium gravity

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. The health condition of 7 servicemen who run into an accident is assessed of severe, with another 7 of medium gravity. The crash took place on Vardenis-Shorzha road, Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan informs. “Armenpress” reports earlier he had informed that one of them will be taken to Yerevan.

On June 24, at 08:31, on the 25th km of Vardenis-Shorzha road “GAZ-66” light utility military truck lost control of the vehicle and abandoned the carriageway falling into a gorge. 14 passengers with various bodily injuries were taken to the military hospital of Vardenis, where doctors assessed the health condition of 7 servicemen of severe, and seven of medium gravity.