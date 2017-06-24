LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-06-17
LONDON, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 june:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.11% to $1875.50, copper price up by 0.61% to $5797.00, lead price up by 0.18% to $2207.00, nickel price up by 2.62% to $9200.00, tin price down by 1.15% to $19325.00, zinc price up by 1.00% to $2727.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.43% to $58500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
