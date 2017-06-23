Ambassador of Belarus to Armenia sees no alternative to peaceful settlement of NK conflict

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan received on June 23 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Armenia Igor Nazaruk.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, highlighting the role of parliamentary diplomacy in developing and deepening inter-state relations, Ara Babloyan noted that the friendship group with Belarus has already been set at the Armenian parliament. The President of the parliament emphasized the importance of the long years of relations between Armenia and Belarus with various cultural and spiritual similarities as the basis of the relations.

Referring to Nagorno Karabakh issue, the President of the National Assembly of Armenia noted that Armenia, as a civilized country, sees the settlement of the conflict exclusively through peaceful negotiations in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group. Referring to the recent-days situation on the contact line and the death of the young servicemen, Ara Babloyan said, “The conflict must find a solution based on talks. The issues must be solved by pen but not weapon. None of the sides should suffer losses”.

In this context, the President of the parliament thanked Belarus for its balanced position.

Ambassador Igor Nazaruk congratulated Ara Babloyan on the occasion of being elected the President of the National Assembly of Armenia and organizing fair and transparent elections.

Referring to Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Igor Nazaruk noted that the OSCE Minsk Group has no alternative for the settlement. Belarus always advocates peaceful solutions. The Ambassador of Belarus highlighted the development and deepening of relations between the parliaments of the two countries, and stated the necessity of supporting one another on international platforms.

At the end of the meeting the interlocutors referred to the Constitutional reforms in Armenia, the parliamentary system of governance and the activities of the friendly groups in the new parliament.