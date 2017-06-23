Armenian parliament speaker receives Syrian Embassy Chargé d'Affaires

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan received on June 23 Chargé d'Affaires of the Syrian Embassy in Armenia Essam Nayyal.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, the head of the parliament greeted Essam Nayyal and expressed concern over the situation in Syria.

The President of the National Assembly of Armenia expressed gratitude for the warm attitude towards the Armenians who appeared in Syria as a result of the Armenian Genocide later becoming an Armenian community in Syria. According to Ara Babloyan, the beholden Armenian people are always ready to help the friendly people of Syria.

Referring to the regional situation, Ara Babloyan noted that the activities of some countries and their consequences should be in the focus of Europe and the entire civilized world.

The President of the Armenian parliament highlighted the activities of inter-parliamentary friendship groups and talked about the establishment of Armenia-Syria friendship group in the new parliament of Armenia. Ara Babloyan invited the Syrian parliamentarians who are member to the friendship group with Armenia to Yerevan.

Chargé d'Affaires of the Syrian Embassy in Armenia Essam Nayyal congratulated Ara babloyan on being elected President of the National Assembly of Armenia. He also congratulated the Armenian people on the occasion of fair and transparent elections, observed by the international observers.

The Chargé d'Affaires presented the situation in Syria to the President of the National Assembly of Armenia, and expressed gratitude to the Armenian people, as well as the Syrian-Armenian community for their support to the Syrian people during the crisis.

Referring to the issue of recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide, Essam Nayyal noted that Turkey leads the same policy now against the Syrian people, continuing its crimes in Syria.

At the end of the meeting Ara babloyan wished the Syrian people restoration of peace, stabilization of the situation and welfare.