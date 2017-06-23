President Sargsyan sends condolence letter on the occasion of Ruben Gevogyants’s demise

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a condolence letter on June 23 to the family of the Gevorgyans on the occasion of the death of People's Artist of the Republic of Armenia, renowned film director Ruben Gevorgyants. The President of the Republic expressed profound condolences to the family, friends, relatives and colleagues of the renowned artist.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the message runs as follows, “Ruben Gevorgyants was one of the prominent representatives of Armenian cinematography, who has made a huge contribution to the development of the Armenian cinematography. The films he made, particularly the documental ones, were highly appreciated by both our audience and the international reputable experts.

Ruben Gevorgyants’s merit as a film maker, vigorous organizer and pedagogue of the new generation of cinematographers is also of great significance”.