Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-06-17

YEREVAN, 23 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 june, USD exchange rate up by 0.17 drams to 480.39 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.48 drams to 536.60 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 8.07 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.44 drams to 611.30 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 134.99 drams to 19318.48 drams. Silver price вup by 1.18 drams to 256.08 drams. Platinum price вup by 252.13 drams to 14410.09 drams.