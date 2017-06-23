Armenia’s military insurance fund makes two more compensations

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. The assets and liabilities management committee of the military insurance fund of Armenia passed a decision on June 20 on making compensations to 1 family of a fallen soldier and 1 serviceman with a 2nd degree disability.

The family of the fallen soldier will receive 10 million drams as a lump sum and 250 thousand drams monthly during 20 years. The soldier with the disability will receive a lump sum of 5 million drams and 150 thousand drams monthly during 20 years.

Earlier the fund made compensations to families of another 11 fallen soldiers.