Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 June

Armenia’s military insurance fund makes two more compensations


YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. The assets and liabilities management committee of the military insurance fund of Armenia passed a decision on June 20 on making compensations to 1 family of a fallen soldier and 1 serviceman with a 2nd degree disability.

According to the military insurance fund’s data, the family of Private Armen Harutyunyan will receive a lump sum of 10 million drams a

The family of the fallen soldier will receive 10 million drams as a lump sum and 250 thousand drams monthly during 20 years. The soldier with the disability will receive a lump sum of 5 million drams and 150 thousand drams monthly during 20 years.

Earlier the fund made compensations to families of another 11 fallen soldiers.

 

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Amazon keyword tool



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration