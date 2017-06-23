PM Karapetyan hosts Director General of ADB’s Central and West Asia Department

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. On June 23 Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan hosted the delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) led by Sean O’Sullivan, Director General of the ADB’s Central and West Asia Department, press service of the Government told Armenpress.

The PM appreciated the cooperation with the ADB, stating that as a result of it 25 programs worth 1 billion 190 million USD have been carried in Armenia over the past years. Karen Karapetyan stated that the Armenian Government is interested in mutual partnership and implementing programs in road transportation, energy fields, capital market development and other spheres, as well as expanding the ADB cooperation with the private sector. “We need to change many things and we are open for cooperation with the Asian Development Bank”, the PM said.

In his turn Sean O’Sullivan expressed satisfaction over the process of programs aimed at improving infrastructures at various sectors of Armenia, adding that at the moment they work on implementing new programs. He said the ADB is ready to cooperate in education, governance digitization and other spheres.

During the meeting a number of other issues relating to bilateral cooperation were discussed.