200 mln USD investment to be made for constructing greenhouse and cheese factory in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Government approved the investment programs on constructing a 110-hectare semi-closed greenhouse complex and roquefort cheese factory in the area adjacent to Yerevan’s Noragavit disctrict, reports Armenpress.

The programs have been presented by Spayka and Armsanproduct LLCs.

“More than 200 million USD investments are expected at the expense of which a semi-closed greenhouse and roquefort cheese factory with 1000 tons of production will be constructed on the 110-hectare territory which will enable to create more than 1300 permanent jobs, expand production which in its turn will contribute to increasing export volumes in foreign market”, Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan said during the Cabinet meeting on June 23.