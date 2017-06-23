2.28 billion drams to be invested in HPP project in Getap, Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government granted VAT payment privileges to Green Energy Concern – postponing the company’s customs and tax VAT payments for 3 years within the framework of its investment program.

Minister of economic development and investments Mr. Suren Karayan said at the Cabinet meeting that the company’s goal is to construct a 3,9 MW small hydro energy cascade in the Getap community of Vayots Dzor, by using the potential of the rivers to produce energy.

“The company will invest 2,28 billion drams, from which the money for equipment will amount to 747,7 million drams”, Karayan said.

The Cabinet also approved similar privileges to ML Mining and Investment Media Group.