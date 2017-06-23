Wounded soldier Mher Petrosyan to continue treatment in Germany
YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Soldier Mher A. Petrosyan, who received gunshot wound while conducting the military service, will continue his treatment in Germany, reports Armenpress.
For that purpose the Defense Ministry provided 8 million 323.4 thousand AMD from the Government’s reserve fund.
Soldier Mher Petrosyan has already received treatment in Germany, however, the allocated funds were not enough for his surgery, and the Government provides new funds.
