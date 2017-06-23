Grammy Award winner Marcus Miller to perform at Yerevan Jazz Fest

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Two-time Grammy award winner, American jazz composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist, best known as a bass guitarist Marcus Miller’s performance in Yerevan will open the Yerevan Jazz Fest 2017 annual international festival.

Miller will perform in the Armenian capital on October 26 in the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex.

“The musician will arrive in Armenia with his band. Both new and old songs will be performed”, Mezzo Production’s director Ani Sagheyan told ARMENPRESS.

According to her, other well-known musicians will also perform at the Jazz Fest, in addition to Marcus Miller.

However she refused to name them.

The festival is held at the initiative of the Armenian Jazz Association and Mezzo Production.