Armenia’s PM, Lithuanian Ambassador discuss development of bilateral economic ties

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on June 23 hosted Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Lithuania to Armenia Erikas Petrikas, press service of the Government told Armenpress.

The PM said both countries have formed firm friendly ties, and Armenia is ready to deepen the relations in spheres of mutual interest.

The two officials discussed issues relating to further development of Armenian-Lithuanian economic partnership. The sides agreed that there is a great potential which is still not utilized, and it is necessary to take practical steps to utilize it. In the context of boosting commercial ties, they attached importance to the active work of Armenian-Lithuanian inter-governmental commission the second session of which is expected to be held in Yerevan in autumn, 2017. They also discussed the opportunities to hold business forums, expand bilateral and multilateral format partnership and programs.

Karen Karapetyan and Erikas Petrikas exchanged views on Armenia-EU relations and Armenia-Lithuania partnership within the EU.