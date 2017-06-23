Armenian citizens reportedly cross Russia’s remote border into Norway, foreign ministry awaits confirmation

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian foreign ministry focuses on the issue of the Armenians who crossed the Russian northernmost remote border and appeared in Norway. The Armenian Embassy in Norway contacted police where the information was confirmed. Norway’s law enforcement agencies said the case is being dealt by the migration service, foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan told ARMENPRESS.

“We are trying to identify them through this body [migration service] and contact them. We have sent a written inquiry to Norwegian authorities and we are waiting for their response to clarify whether or not they can confirm that the border crossers are citizens of Armenia, as well as based on what documents are they confirmed to be Armenian citizens”, Balayan said.

According to Associated Press, 6 Armenians crossed the remote Arctic border into Norway from Russia on June 20.

Norway has asked Russia how come the Armenians were able to enter Norway via a remote Arctic border post despite a bilateral border agreement that doesn't allow them to cross there, AP reported.

It is reported that there is one child among the Armenians. The police chief at Norway's Storskog checkpoint says they are aged between 4 and 58.