Minister Karayan sees serious cooperation prospects with Tajikistan

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan sees great prospects for economic partnership with Tajikistan, reports Armenpress.

After the Cabinet meeting on June 23, the Minister, commenting on the recent visit of Tajikistan President’s delegation to Armenia, said they have expectation for cooperation which will contribute to increasing the bilateral trade turnover volumes.

“We have agreements on concrete sectors. In near future, in late August-September there will be another visit from the Tajik side, as well as we will also pay a visit to Tajikistan. In addition, we also organized a business forum as a result of which 8-9 agreements were signed”, the Minister said.

According to him, the agreements mainly relate to agricultural product processing field. There are also serious cooperation prospects in jewelry and diamond cutting spheres.