It’s necessary to develop competitive national economy in Armenia, says Republican lawmaker

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia faces the need to form a competitive national economy, Republican lawmaker and chairman of the parliament’s economic affairs committee told a press conference, commenting on the government’s action plan for the upcoming five years, during which, according to the MP, the foundations for a competitive economy’s development must be created.

“First of all I hope that they, who comment on the government’s action plan, have at least read it, since this kind of cases have happened, when people make comments without even properly reading it. One must understand that the stakeholder of this program is the citizen of Armenia. Ask any citizen what he or she wants, there will be a clear answer. People first of all want to live safely and use their skills and capabilities for organizing their lives. Security is our primary issue, if we don’t have sustainable guarantees, then we can say the program is a failure, because the majority relates to the security issue”, he said.

Harutyunyan said a dynamically developing economy is needed for ensuring security.

“Therefore, the issue of developing a competitive national economy arises here. A country, which is landlocked, has closed borders, we must see such industrial capabilities in the basis of our economic development which will give competitive products for the foreign market, i.e. we have to have products in line with the modern science and technical requirements for competitive exports. Naturally this requires serious investments”, he said.

In his words, two groups of problems must be solved in this regard.

“First of all we must solve the problems which essentially accompany us during these years – ranging from monopolies in some product markets up to corruption. Investors must be sure that investing in this economic environment isn’t senseless”, he said, adding “Investors must have trust towards the real current situation in Armenia”.

Harutyunyan says any investor must understand that the Armenian economic system is modern and is capable of adequately responding to any issue.