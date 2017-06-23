Armenia attaches great importance to Indonesia’s role in Southeast Asia – President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of Indonesia to Armenia Yuddy Chrisnandi (residence in Kiev) presented his credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan on June 23, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and wished him good luck in his tenure. Serzh Sargsyan said Armenia highly appreciates Indonesia’s role in Southeast Asia and is ready to deepen the inter-state ties which can happen through intensification of inter-parliamentary ties, formation of necessary legal framework between the two countries. According to the President, this will boost the Armenian-Indonesian trade-economic ties.

In his turn the Indonesian Ambassador thanked the President for the reception and wishes, stating that it is a great honor for him to be in a country since while examining the oldest history of it a great respect is created towards the Armenian people. The Ambassador said the works on intensifying educational, tourism, commercial ties have prospects in terms of bilateral cooperation.

The sides agreed that the geographical distance between Armenia and Indonesia cannot hinder the development of mutual partnership especially in the 21st century when the technological progress significantly reduces the geographical distance and provides great opportunities to develop ties.

At the meeting issues relating to Armenia-Indonesia cooperation within the frames of international organizations, regional affairs and threats, as well as the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process were discussed.





