Hollywood stars urge to ‘keep the promise’ for the sake of late Chris Cornell’s dream

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Hollywood stars Tom Hanks, George Clooney, System of a Down’s Serj Tankian, Pharrell Williams launched an initiative to support late renowned musician Chris Cornell to fulfill his dream and transfer the whole proceeds from the song ‘The Promise’ to refugees and children, People.com reports.

A video with participation of stars has been released where they urge to join to fulfill Cornell’s dream. Isaac, Bale, George Clooney, Ryan Gosling, Tom Hanks, Josh Brolin, Elton John, System of a Down’s Serj Tankian, Cher, Jennifer Lopez and Pharrell Williams appear in the inspiring clip.

“My friend Cornell was committed to helping children and refugees”, Brolin said.

“Chris Cornell has decided to donate all of the proceeds from the song that he did for ‘The Promise to charity of refugees and children in need”, Serj Tankian said.

“Let’s all help Chris to make that happen”, Tom Hanks stated.

Famous signer Pharrell Williams called on to join the campaign for the sake of Chris Cornell posting #keepthepromise in social network.

At the end of the clip Chris Cornell says: “Hi, I’m Chris Cornell, and I vow to keep the promise to fight for the world’s most vulnerable children”.

Renowned rock musician Chris Cornell’s official music video for ‘The Promise’ Armenian Genocide themed movie has been released on June 20, the World Refugee Day.

The video depicts some exciting scenes on refugees living in different parts of the world. The photos of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide are included in the video preparation works, as well as there are photos from a rally dedicated to 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide organized in US.

At the end of the video it is mentioned that the musician donates all proceeds from ‘The Promise’ song to assist children and refugees.

Lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave Chris Cornell passed away on May 17 at the age of 52. Cornell wrote and performed ‘The Promise’ song for the eponymous movie on the Armenian Genocide. Speaking about the movie , he said: “That was one of the things that was important to me, was not just telling a century-old story, but telling that story because it's happening today”.