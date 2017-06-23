Number of bus routes from Artsakh to Armenia increases

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. In the first quarter of 2017, 11 184 inter-district and inter-regional bus routes have been operated by Artsakh’s Central Bus Station CJSC, the Economy Ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress. This number has increased by 58 compared to the same period of 2016.

At the same period, 786 bus routes have operated from Artsakh to Armenia which increased by 44 compared to the same period of 2016.

As a result of bus routes in the first quarter of 2017, the transportation companies transported 112.516 passengers, whereas last year this number was 114.041.

The Central Bus Station fixed the following tariffs for inter-state routes: Stepanakert-Yerevan 4500 AMD, Martuni-Yerevan 6000 AMD, Martakert-Yerevan 5000-6000 AMD, Hadrut-Yerevan 7000 AMD, Berdzor-Yerevan 3500 AMD, Stepanakert-Hrazdan 5000 AMD.