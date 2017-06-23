‘We chose a path which will change quality of life of our citizen’, says PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Government clearly knows what must be changed in the country, and these steps are defined in-detail in the Government’s 2017-2022 action plan, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said at the end of the Cabinet meeting on June 23, reports Armenpress.

“We have announced that we clearly know what must be changed, it is clearly defined based on spheres. We have announced that we have chosen a difficult path, however that path will change the quality of life of our citizen. Please adapt our today’s tasks at a very responsible manner and continue working on the same mode”, he said.

On June 22 the Parliament approved the Government’s action plan with 64 votes in favor and 31 against.