Charles Aznavour to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Legendary singer and performer Charles Aznavour is among several entertainment professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio and Recording who have been selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it was announced Thursday by the Walk of Fame Selection Committee of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, reports Asbarez.

Aznavour will join Lin Manuel Miranda, the creator and star of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” in the Live Theatre/Live Performance category.

“The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is pleased to announce our newest honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Committee looked carefully at each nominee and we feel that we have selected an eclectic group of talent that will appeal to the tastes of many fans around the world,” said Di Bona. “As a Walk of Famer myself, I know these honorees will remember the dedication of their stars with great memories and will be proud that they are part of Hollywood’s history now and forever. We look forward to their big day as the Walk of Fame Class of 2018 becomes cemented one by one on the most famous sidewalk in the world!”

Among those receiving the a star on the Walk of Fame are Kirsten Dunst, Jeff Goldblum, F. Gary Gray, Mark Hamill, Jennifer Lawrence, Gina Lollobrigida, Minnie Mouse, Gillian Anderson, Lynda Carter, Simon Cowell, Taraji P. Henson, Eric McCormack, Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, Mary J. Blige and Sir Richard Branson.

The Walk of Fame is a tribute to all of those who worked diligently to develop the concept and to maintain this world-class tourist attraction.

No date has been set for the Aznavour’s award ceremony.