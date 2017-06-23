We are re-starting: minimum 6-day business week, PM tells Cabinet

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan touched upon the government’s 5-year action plan during today’s Cabinet meeting.

The PM tasked the ministers to design a schedule during 1 month by clearly defining deadlines and the responsibles.

The PM also urged to provide updates to the public on all actions.

“We are re-starting, we are doing our job with the same mode: by a minimum of 6 working days a week”, he said.