We are re-starting: minimum 6-day business week, PM tells Cabinet
YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan touched upon the government’s 5-year action plan during today’s Cabinet meeting.
The PM tasked the ministers to design a schedule during 1 month by clearly defining deadlines and the responsibles.
The PM also urged to provide updates to the public on all actions.
“We are re-starting, we are doing our job with the same mode: by a minimum of 6 working days a week”, he said.
