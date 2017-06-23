US State Department urges Turkey to respect fundamental freedoms

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. The United States is deeply concerned over targeting political dissidents in Turkey, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said at a press briefing, reports Armenpress.

“That’s an area of concern, and that’s something that we just continue to talk to that government about”, the spokesperson said.

Commenting on the jailing of over 170 reporters and more then dozen MPs in Turkey, Heather Nauert said the United States will continue to push for freedom of speech and freedom of media. “We believe that that strengthens democracy and that that needs to be protected, whether it’s in Turkey or in other nations as well. And we continue just to urge the Turkish Government to respect and ensure freedom of expression, fair trials, a judicial independence, and other human rights and functional freedoms”, she said.