Armenian National Committee of Egypt continues pro-Armenian activity: Movies being shot on Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Armen Mazlumyan, member of the Armenian National Committee of Egypt, hopes that the bill on the Armenian Genocide will be submitted to the parliament and will put up to voting.

The Committee has carried out active works since the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide aimed at recognizing the Genocide by Egypt, however, Mazlumyan said certain political circumstances hindered that process.

Egyptian lawmaker Mustafa Bakri prepared a legislative initiative by calling on the parliament and government to recognize the Armenian Genocide. Mustafa Bakri announced that historical documents prove that in 1915-1922 the Ottoman Turks killed 1.5 million Armenians. In order to discuss these facts the lawmaker urged the parliament to hold a special session. 337 MPs signed under the bill.

“As for the Nagorno Karabakh issue, Egypt has adopted a neutral stance. It’s relations with Azerbaijan are at good level, that’s why it runs a balanced policy”, Mazlumyan told Armenpress, adding that their work is mainly focused on cooperating with media representatives and intellectuals and introduce Armenia to them. Thanks to the efforts of the Armenian National Committee, visits of media representatives and intellectuals are organized to Armenia two times a year. “For instance, during the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, 55 representatives of politics, intellectuals, media and art visited Armenia”, he said.

He informed that at the moment two films are being prepared about Armenia in Arabic. The films will tell about Armenia, the Armenian people and the country’s tourism. The movies will be presented in Armenia.

“The preparation works will be completed soon. The movies present Armenia, its people and tourism opportunities to the world. One of the scriptwriters of the films is Egyptian who visited Armenia three times and wrote a book which now will be turned into a movie”, he said.