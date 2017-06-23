Armenia’s economy minister, Lithuanian Ambassador discuss cooperation & partnership

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments Mr. Suren Karayan held a meeting with Lithuania’s Ambassador H.E. Erikas Petrikas to discuss the economic partnership between the two countries, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

“I’m happy to note that the trade turnover between Armenia and Lithuania is growing yearly, but we still have much to do. I am also happy to see new Armenian product range in the Lithuanian market”, the Ambassador said.

Minister Karayan discussed the opportunities of cooperation between the two countries in various branches of the economy.

“It is important for us that our economic cooperation be in line with the friendly relations of our country. Yes, there is still unused potential, where we will focus our efforts”, Karayan said.

A special attention was paid on development of bilateral tourism.

Issues related to the organization of the Armenian-Lithuanian inter-governmental commission’s session were also discussed.

According to the initial agreement, it will be held in autumn of 2017.