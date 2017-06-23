‘Hayastan’ All-Armenian Fund donates 100.000 Euros to Syrian-Armenians

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Despite disastrous conditions in Syria as a result of civil war thousands of Armenians continue living there.

‘Hayastan’ All-Armenian Fund constantly provides assistance to Armenians living there and Syrian-Armenian repatriates.

On June 20 the French committee of ‘Hayastan’ All-Armenian Fund donated 100.000 Euros to Armenians living in Syria. The donation was held through the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia.

From 2012 to 2016, the Fund raised nearly 396 million drams in support of Syrian-Armenians. The majority of money was formed from the funds collected at Telethon 2012 and 2013 by the Fund’s committees of France, Germany, US Western Region, Argentina, Brazil, Lebanon, Sweden.

The donations in Armenia were directed for implementation of various programs, 2 charter flights were launched aimed at transporting Syrian-Armenians to Armenia, the tuition fee of 120 Syrian-Armenian students have been compensated and etc. A number of other assistance programs for Armenians in Syria have been carried out in case of necessity.